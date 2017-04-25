Douglas Dean: Cyclists shouldn’t be allowed to ignore stop signs

Have you heard about the new law proposed by our state legislators to make it legal for bicyclists to roll through stop signs if they (the bicyclist) feels it is safe to do so? The bicyclists say it’s darn inconvenient, and inefficient too, if they have to stop.
For a long time, the concept of “same road, same rights, same rules” for all wheeled vehicles has worked pretty well for those of us who understand that voluntary compliance with traffic laws is the true cosmic glue which helps to keep our vehicular society from spinning out of control.
What all bicyclists, and legislators, need to understand is that whether we’re in or on our vehicle of choice, we all are in this together and that no-one, including a bicyclist, is entitled to any special privileges when it comes to obeying traffic laws.
This proposed legislation is just another foolish and divisive effort to drive all of us further apart instead of working to bring us together. If you agree, please call, write, text, or email your elected representatives and say so. And thanks for your support.
Douglas Dean, Modesto
