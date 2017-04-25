Bruce Blizzard: Furor over Coulter shows small-mindedness on both sides

It’s more than a little disappointing to read the back-and-forth letters concerning Ann Coulter’s pending visit to speak at a GOP get-together. With more than a little small-mindedness, The Bee’s editorial writer expressed outrage that such a woman should be invited into “our home.” (“Why bring Coulter’s commercialized hate into our home?” April 2, Our View). If I’m not mistaken, she was not invited to the writer’s home, but to a specific spot in Modesto – our collective home, where I also live. So even though I don’t agree her self-serving, self-worshiping, elitist philosophy, don’t try to tell me who can come into our collective home.
My home is open so that I can listen (and perhaps laugh or cry) and decide whom to vote for in coming elections. (Are you listening/reading, members of the Board of Supervisors?)
On the other side, letter writers try to justify the visit as if her critics are limited to the point of being immoral. They make the leap in logic to imply critics of her visit must be in favor of everything Coulter is against, i.e. rape of children.
I just hope someone from The Modesto Bee is invited to the gathering and gets back to us with the facts. Failing that, how about, “Good Luck Democracy!”
Bruce Blizzard, Modesto
