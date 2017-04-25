Manny T. Coronilla: Coulter bringing wit, charm and light to our town

Now that you have judged Ann Coulter self-righteously, remember, “judge not, or you too will be judged.”
I am an avid reader, so several years ago I decided to read a book by Coulter and, to my delight, it was an awesome read. I then began reading all of her books in succession; I couldn’t get enough of her brilliant truthfulness. I discovered she was a brilliant writer and her wit was right on target. It was great to see this female author smashing all that’s evil in this country. She did not target Mexicans, she targeted illegal aliens, or Muslims; she targeted terrorists and wannabe terrorists, not even Jews, but unorthodox left-wing Jews.
Now for all of you who have never read or heard her, which I suspect are most of these self-righteous judges: her main targets are communists, bleeding-heat liberals, terrorists, atheists, progressives, evolutionists, Bolsheviks and left-wing anti-Americans who consider it an insult to be called patriotic or who would rather not salute our flag; cop killers. The above is why the left fears her. I’d like to add one more target, the biased media. She’s lovely and bright as light. I’m sure Ann’s visit to Stanislaus County is a blessing.
Manny T. Coronilla, Turlock
Comments