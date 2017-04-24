Vickie Sperry: Dogs out of control in Airport neighborhood; it’s dangerous

There has been a huge problem with animal cruelty, stray animals and aggressive dogs running the streets of the Airport Neighborhood. Why has this been going on for so long? If animal control officers don’t want to go out there on calls for fear of their own safety, why hasn’t the city found a solution to this madness?
Everytime I go to that part of Modesto I see numerous dogs running around. Unaltered males, females that have had recent litters, begging for food at the local store, dogs so matted and unkept that it is animal cruelty. I was there last week and a aggressive dog was attacking numerous dogs. Then he set his sights on two little girls walking to school. He approached them with boldness as if he was going to attack. I went toward the girls with my Taser and started yelling. I pressed the Taser to make a noise and it scared off the dog. It sickens me to think what the dog could have done to those girls if I hadn’t been there. We need to find a solution to this problem.
Vickie Sperry, Modesto
Comments