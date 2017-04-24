Melissa and Bill McHale: Campus character traits are hollowed-out promises

Regarding “Unruly kids can ruin a class” (Letters, April 19), the writer is absolutely correct that the district’s discipline standards have declined. It is clear that lower suspension numbers have superseded the expectations of respect, civility and discipline on our campuses. Kids can cheat on exams, steal copies of tests, publicly argue with a teacher and more with the only consequence being a warning or two periods in the “Intervention Room.”
There are more occurrences of students defying and confronting teachers by both refusing to modify behavior and refusing to go to the office when directed. This necessitates a campus supervisor to escort the student out. When a teacher’s authority is undermined, the classroom environment and effective instruction suffer. This is a problem that will only get worse. Administrators’ hands are often tied. It’s the district that needs to return power to the schools to determine appropriate punishment for student offenders. Until then, the Modesto City School’s character traits of civility, integrity and respect are dissolving into defiance, conflict and demoralization.
Ultimately, the MCS Character Traits will only be empty promises on classroom posters instead of values we hope to instill in our students.
Melissa and Bill McHale, Modesto
