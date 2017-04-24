Marilyn Rowland: Tribute to Paul Tischer was heartfelt and greatly deserved

Re “Celebrating Paul Tischer and 50 years of Modesto theater” (Page 8C, April 21): Last Saturday afternoon we attended a performance that honored the work of Paul Tischer, who created the Modesto Performing Arts theater company (formerly the Modesto Youth Theater) 50 years ago. It was a comprehensive musical look at the huge body of work Paul has brought to Modesto audiences.
The nearly 4-hour show featured musical excerpts from a dozen of the most familiar and popular musicals. We were treated to a chorus of 150, various solos, duets and small ensembles by local singers – and by some returning singers who have built successful careers in musical theater. Their testimonials were poignant and indicative of the great respect they have for Paul’s influence and guidance. Central West Ballet company helped with choreography and dancers.
Many were involved in this magnificent tribute to a man who has given so much to young and maturing performers. Thanks to all involved in bringing this show to our community. They did a masterful job of bringing the pieces together.
Coming in July and August you will have an opportunity to see “Oliver!” and a show new to the Modesto stage, “Billy Elliot, the Musical” performed by the MPA.
Marilyn Rowland, Modesto
