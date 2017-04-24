Connie Nelson: Democrats crying? Yes, but over damage to our nation

Yes, we Democrats are still crying over the election. We are crying for our country; we are crying and worried about our troops. Donald Trump is even worse than we feared. He has insulted our friends and provoked our enemies. We are closer to a nuclear event because he keeps baiting and threatening North Korea.
Checks and balances have not worked. Trump’s cabinet was suppose to be the best of the best. The only trouble is the best of the best refused to be anywhere near his presidency. He has hired people who are being investigated for crimes, including fraud, and aiding Russian agents. Please educate yourself and read all you can on the Trump presidency. Someday you will have to explain to your family why you voted for him. The majority of Americans cannot all be wrong; Trump is a danger to our country.
Connie Nelson, Riverbank
