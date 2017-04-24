Mary VanDerostyne: Defending The Bee’s editorials against conservative concern

Re “Bee just another liberal rag” (Letters, April 23): I take offense at a recent letter accusing The Bee of being “just another liberal rag.” As one of The Bee’s regular readers for the past 11 years, I don’t feel insulted by the editorials. I find a majority of the editorial views to have been well researched and fairly written. During the Obama administration, there most certainly were editorials questioning some of his decisions and actions. And now that we have a president who routinely lies, has filled his cabinet with people having little or no qualifications for the position, and very possibly colluded with Russia to take the presidency; well, there’s just a lot more for the editorial staff to editorialize about.
The Bee hasn’t changed, the Republican Party has changed. They’ve become a party without clear direction or policy; with only anger, disbelief of common facts, and hatred toward liberals as their guiding light. I much prefer a newspaper that uses editorials to inform readers, over some newspapers that simply re-post editorials from larger papers. Finally, the area that The Bee covers is no longer primarily “conservative.” Statistics from recent elections show the area to be 51 to 55 percent Democratic registration.
Mary VanDerostyne, Ripon
Comments