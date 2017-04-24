Juan Vazquez: Denham ignores question about a pathway to citizenship

One thing is clear after Jeff Denham’s town hall in Denair: He was unable to answer our questions because he has not been listening to us. We have been writing letters, protesting at multiple events since the beginning of this year. He has not taken the time to answer our question. He says he is for comprehensive immigration reform, but actions speak louder than words. None of my questions was answered after attending both the town hall in Denair or the immigration panel at the DoubleTree. I witnessed in both events staffers sorting through the questions and cherry picking the questions presented to Denham.
The questions I would like answered are: Jeff Denham, as my representative, will you introduce comprehensive immigration reform in Congress before the end of 2017? By reform, I am talking about immigration reform that will bring all illegal immigrants out of the shadows and give them a clear and affordable pathway to citizenship.
Juan Vazquez, Ceres
Comments