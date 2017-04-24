Crystal Sousa: Give Denham credit for staying, but not for understanding

Monday was my first opportunity to hear Rep. Jeff Denham speak publicly. His lack of clarity in the past over positions on the repeal/replacement of the ACA, immigration executive orders and systematic removal of the EPA made me weary of his ability to accurately represent those who live in this district. However, I was willing to give him a fair chance to share his plans to promote the desires and needs of his constituents.
I give Denham credit for staying for almost three hours. He also grudgingly admitted that global warming exists and stated he’s told his leadership he will not vote for a healthcare plan unless his concerns are addressed. The question is whether his concerns and those of this district are similar. I asked a question about the lack of mental health services for adolescents in the district. I received no answer from the congressmen, even though much of the audience seemed to share the same concerns.
One thing is clear: Rep. Denham needs to spend more time with his constituents and less time hiding behind “telephone town halls.” With 1,000 in attendance, there is a clear demand for his attention among the people he represents.
Crystal Sousa, Denair
Comments