Patricia Ann Egenberger: World’s greatest existential threat, Donald Trump

Donald Trump presents a grave danger to our security and to that of the whole planet. D.T. appears not to have a strategy for international relations. Worse, he is impulsive, ignorant, immature, egotistical and erratic. His recent bomb dropping was more of an attempt to distract Americans from his possible collusion with Russia to win the election than to protect our security. Unfortunately, Kim Jong-un of North Korea seem to have a similar temperament to Trump’s. In the nuclear age we cannot afford “leaders” of this type.
D.T. further threatens the planet with his backward environmental policies. The future lies with clean energy. Climate change endangers not just people, but plants and animals. Bee colonies are dying off and pollution is killing coral reefs, the nurseries of the seas. Those who serve serve greed in the short run endanger all life on earth in the long run. Congress and the American people must act to rein Trump in before he causes World War III and sets climate change in irreversible motion. It may already be too late.
Patricia Ann Egenberger, Modesto
