Amanpreet Kaur: Vaccinations important, and should not be rejected

Over time parents have become more concerned about whether or not to get their child vaccinated. The debate over vaccination spread into our schools as districts tried to decide whether to make vaccines mandatory or not. Looking at the facts, schools should make vaccines mandatory and only allow medical exemptions.
Schools should make vaccines mandatory because it’s a way to prevent life-threatening diseases. Vaccines protect people who are not vaccinated against transmission diseases like diphtheria, measles and pertussis. However, vaccines do not protect people who are not vaccinated from non-transmission diseases such as rabies and tetanus. Use of vaccines decreased in some areas as a result of unusual theories about vaccinations leading many to suffer from smallpox. It is important to get vaccinated.
Medical exemptions should only be allowed because the goal of vaccines is to protect people from diseases, not to make them sick. If people show allergic reactions, then ultimately they have the right not to be vaccinated. For instance, all 50 states allow medical exemptions because government can distinguish people that are allergic to vaccines. Overall, it is important to get vaccinated to protect ourselves and to form a safe community.
Amanpreet Kaur, Ceres
