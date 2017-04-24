Mark Tury: Bee missed opening of a great place for vets to help vets

Well, it finally opened. For the approximately 27,000-plus veterans in Stanislaus County, a beautiful 37,000 square-foot building with conference rooms, offices and meeting areas is now at their disposal. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the expected speeches (short, thank you) from local representatives, and the doors were opened. Met some new vets and my old riding brothers were there enjoying the festivities. I even noticed a nice bar with beer on tap, but unfortunately not available yet.
That could have been a good thing. Parking was hard to find unless you went off the property. Or unless you rode a motorcycle. Had to park my Street Glide near the bike rack at La Moranita’s Restaurant. Live music, raffle giveaways and food. An excellent opening for our new Veteran Center.
Sadly, I did not read anything about the opening in The Bee on Saturday. As a combat veteran with the 101st Airborne, 1968 and 1969, I look forward to visiting on occasion if only to just chat with other vets. I hope other vets who have shied away from these places will take a shot at a visit. Vets helping other vets can be healing.
Mark Tury, Modesto
