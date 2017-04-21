Letters to the Editor

April 21, 2017 5:49 PM

Bishop Stephen Blaire: I don’t condemn anyone, especially in advance

I wish to respond to the letter “Bishop: You should blast Coulter” (Letters, April 19). Very simply, as the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Stockton I do not speak out against anyone. I reserve my public remarks to speak to issues in light of the gospel as I have done on numerous occasions. If something will be said at the Lincoln Dinner in Modesto on April 28 that calls for a public response of conscience I will prayerfully discern how to do so in an appropriate manner. I trust in the ability of people to conscientiously assess what they hear presented at a dinner talk in a free country.

Bishop Stephen Blaire, Stockton

