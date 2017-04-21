Joe Dooley: Coulter victim of intolerant left-wingers at UC Berkeley

Ann Coulter is the latest victim of the University of California system’s double standard of “You can speak at our campus then again no you can’t.”
The university is using her as they have past proposed speakers so they can show their high moral outrage and superior elite status. At a place which was to encourage debates and discussion of differing opinions, the university encourages only a one-sided view, which they indoctrinate the students to use violence and destruction to intimidate anyone who doesn’t share their left-wing liberal views. With the aide of the Berkeley police, who stand by and watch as Nero watched Rome burn with the blessings of UC Berkeley, have once again shown that those who scream for freedom of speech are the first ones to deny it in those who don’t parrot the liberal left wing.
Joe Dooley, Modesto
