Brooks Judd: How Trump ruins America, by the numbers

1) Repeal and replace Obamacare: Not happening. Republicans, after seven years of “planning,” have no plan.
2) Make Mexico pay for a wall: Not happening, USA taxpayers will pay.
3) American-made steel will be used to build pipelines: Not happening; steel already been purchased outside the U.S.
4) Will not engage with Syria: Not happening; we are involved.
5) Will not bomb Afghanistan: Not happening; instead, dropped the MOAB on the country then bragged about it.
6) Will drain the swamp: Yes! But Donnie scooped up the scum that was left over and put them in his cabinet.
7) Get rid of school lunch and breakfast programs for children and Meals on Wheels for shut ins and elderly.
8) Begin eliminating social programs starting with Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.
Democrats knew this was coming. We are surprised you didn’t. My question to those who supported this egotistic, narcissistic, thin-skinned individual: Why? Are you that happy that children, the elderly, the needy, the disabled, will suffer under this administration? Is this making America great again?
Brooks Judd, Turlock
Comments