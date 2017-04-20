Paul Golden: With so few airlines, they can treat customers as badly as they want

Remember when people dressed up to travel on airliners? PanAm and TWA conjure up elegance. The dark side of flying began in the early 1970s with the downhill spiral of our geopolitical world to the current ritual of grey plastic trays, beltless and shoeless folks whose sex is determined by X-ray. One suffers tachycardia and sweat going through security.
Since the internet, the brains of our younger generation suffer from disuse atrophy and a dress code of shorts, T-shirts, pajamas and flip flops reflects this. The 1978 Deregulation Act led to a new paradigm – only five main U.S. carriers now remain. United Airlines has been rated last in the American Customer Satisfaction Index since 2008. Of the five, only Delta and Alaska have favorable ratings. No U.S. carrier makes the top 10 international carriers. Delta pops up at No. 35.
United was the first to eliminate free in-flight amenities. To insure all flights are full, overbooking has become the norm. For coast-to-coast flights, United uses a single-aisle plane, a tube in which the sardine is anthropomorphized. Today’s traveler has become Dante entering the ninth circle of Hell. What is Hell on earth? See the video of a passenger being dragged off a United plane.
Paul Golden, Modesto
