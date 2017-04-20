Candy Klaschus: Cutting funding for the arts destroys America’s image

America has been a source of hope for millions around the world. How do people around the globe learn about American culture? The arts express who we are and communicate those ideas to the world. Literature, music, painting, photography, sculpture, theater, film, television, dance – artists use all these to express our identity.
President Trump’s proposed federal budget calls for massive cuts to arts funding, including elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee declared in a March 23 op-ed in The Washington Post that arts funding is only 0.004 percent of the federal budget and makes the case that the chance to be creative offers hope to many. Huckabee contends 40 percent of NEA grants go to high-poverty areas and arts programs for children, the disabled and veterans. Most goes to local organizations, including libraries, small museums and arts centers, historical societies and musical, dance, theater, and poetry groups.
Please consider what America would be like without equal access to the creative arts and join me in urging our congressional representatives to fight against these damaging cuts.
Candy Klaschus, Denair
Comments