Carole Stark: If Denham was better informed, crowd might have been more orderly

What a disappointment! Unfortunately we have a representative who doesn’t know how to give detailed and intelligent answers to our questions. If he had engaged with knowledge and specifics, he would not have had to repeatedly ask for order and respect from those attending the Denair Government Night. Most of the outrage came from his inability to clearly and knowledgeably respond to questions with facts and details.
The good news is that there was a wonderful turnout of engaged constituents.
I also found offensive the screening of our questions by categories. Many questions can be on a topic, but there are other aspects or nuances to the question. I had two well researched questions that were not addressed. One concerned the issue of the president’s conflicts of interest and refusal to put his assets into a blind trust. Not addressed at all. We should have gotten a number, and then we could have asked our own questions. Duplications would sort out.
This Town Hall was long in coming and we need more. Less time should be given to the controlled events like those put on by Chamber. We deserve better.
Carole Stark, Modesto
