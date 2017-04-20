Michael A. Clarke: If Republicans kill Obamacare, make them pay for resulting ER visits

Republicans persist in their efforts to eliminate Obamacare and take health insurance away from millions of Americans. If successful, those millions of uninsured folks will have to go to emergency rooms when they are sick, get cancer, or are seriously injured. Emergency-room care is expensive and has to be paid for by someone. Before Obamacare, the money to pay for care of uninsured patients came from taxes and increased insurance premiums paid by other people – a process considered unfair.
If a Republican plan ever becomes law, I suggest the following remedy to fix the uninsured emergency treatment problem:
All emergency room charges are billed to a central funding agency; the agency then collects the necessary money to pay the bills from all the Republicans in government who voted to eliminate the Affordable Care Act; the agency then reimburses the emergency room providers in full. This program would feature monthly billings and prompt payments in order to maintain cash flow and keep the providers solvent.
Assessments of Republican office-holders would remind them that they are responsible for their actions, a valuable lesson for anyone.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
