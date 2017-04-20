Elia Oliveira: Coulter has right to her hateful words, but we also have the right to speak

I hesitate to mention the outrageous spewing that comes from Ann Coulter’s mouth once again, as it might just promote her books. I am sure that she is well aware her ridiculous accusations, judgments and hate speech unfortunately sells.
However, as a Catholic and an immigrant, it sickens me to hear it. Catholics are pedophiles, really? I guess she would know as her father was a Catholic, and she herself was baptized Catholic. She calls herself a Christian. She needs to review the second and eighth commandments. Let her write what she will. Let her speak what she feels she must. Our First Amendment gives her that right. But let us exercise our rights and refuse to idly sit back and accept what she is trying to pound down our throats.
Our nation was built on diverse cultures, ideas, thoughts and religions. Immigrants built this country. They maintain this country. That is what makes America great!
Elia Oliveira, Riverbank
Editor’s note: Ann Coulter did not say all Catholics are pedophiles, but tweeted “the Catholic church was largely built by pedophiles.”
Comments