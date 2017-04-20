Robert Kesterson: Bee biased, and not only on the editorial page

Could you please keep your opinions in the op/ed section? The articles regarding the Oakdale Irrigation District’s recall election may as well be headlined “Vote no on OID recall.” The negativity toward President Trump is laughable. You can have your opinions, just don’t pass them off as fact. Anyone with half a brain can see through this nonsense. The Bee and liberals are grasping at straws on their way out. Why don’t you just shut it down, and we’ll all be better off. And yet, I still subscribe. My wife loves the ads. Is that a sellout?
Robert Kesterson, Oakdale
