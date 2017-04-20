Letters to the Editor

April 20, 2017 12:13 PM

Denise Robertson: To be fair, Rep. Denham has engaged with voters

I know Congressman Jeff Denham has taken some flak recently, but I have now been to two events in the last 72 hours where I have seen the Congressman engage with his constituents on important issues. First the town hall in Denair and then at an immigration panel in Modesto.

While the Congressman and I do not agree on every issue, I am pleased and proud he is engaging us directly on this important subject. We can’t agree all the time, but we can communicate in a respectful way in hope of achieving positive results for our local communities in California’s 10th Congressional District. If the media is fair, after criticizing the Congressman for not talking to his constituents they must now pony up and praise him for directly engaging his constituents in two separate events this week.

We have to call the balls and strikes fairly, and on this count I am proud of our Congressman.

Denise Robertson, Waterford

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Turlock Fire unveils engines packed with firefighter know-how

Turlock Fire unveils engines packed with firefighter know-how 1:37

Turlock Fire unveils engines packed with firefighter know-how
Watch police respond to a street brawl in progress - between two deer! 0:18

Watch police respond to a street brawl in progress - between two deer!
Watch firefighters deal with fiery car accident 0:25

Watch firefighters deal with fiery car accident

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos