Bruce R. Frohman: Denham will do more damage to area than Ann Coulter

Who is worse, pundit Ann Coulter or Congressman Jeff Denham?
Coulter is a verbal fire starter. She openly sows seeds of social unrest.
Denham is secretive. He promotes social unrest quietly, hurting constituents in his own district. Denham would have voted in favor of cutting off health care insurance for 86,000 of his constituents. His name didn’t appear on any list of opponents to Paul Ryan’s failed health care plan. He will vote for any Republican plan, no matter how harmful. Denham favors a Berlin-style wall with Mexico. He will vote for a tax cut for the wealthy while the rest get nothing.
Where is a balanced budget? He promotes the sale of public property. He opposes regulations that favor clean air and water. He would vote to eliminate “Meals on Wheels.” He won’t answer direct questions about his positions, so we must assume the worst.
Denham is worse than Coulter because his congressional votes can cause us real permanent damage. A true conservative doesn’t foment social unrest. Denham and Coulter aren’t conservatives. Except for a few crumbs thrown to veterans, neither offers anything of value to our community. Shame on their evil agenda.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
