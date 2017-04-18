Kendra Myers: Common Core implementation working exactly as designed

I recently read “Skating on Common Core won’t bring jobs” (Page 9A, April 15), which notes the real-life importance of collaboration and teamwork in the modern workplace. As the author also details, both skills are built into California’s Common Core state standards.
But the author also says the schools are not teaching the new standards well, an opinion based on the results found in state’s 2016 report. While I agree there is still work to be done in terms of Common Core implementation, I want to applaud just how far California’s school districts, schools and teachers have come. Adoption of Common Core statewide represents tremendous progress for public education and for California’s students. Additionally, the California Assessments of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP), or Smarter Balanced exams, have illuminated achievement gaps in many areas, which is exactly what they are designed to do.
These assessments give us a clearer picture of how students are doing statewide and in every community. I am proud of the gains we’ve made for our students and the standards and assessments that our teachers have worked so tirelessly to implement; I know the work ahead will reap great rewards for California’s students.
Kendra Myers, Clovis
