Julia M. Washington: Looking for culture, cuisine, community? Check downtown

There is a movement to change the perception of Modesto. We have this incredibly passionate generation of modern minds wanting to shirk the “terrible place to live” stereotype our community seems to continuously perpetuate. The Downtown Modesto Partnership hosted the first State of Downtown Address on April 14. The tone: Culture, Cuisine, Community.
Bringing to light our culture of artistic expression, our world-class cuisine and creating enjoyable and family friendly events that bring the community together. All of these attract life into downtown.
This conversation to change the narrative of Modesto is inspiring and hopeful. A crucial component to the success of a thriving downtown is a shared mission to enhance the downtown Modesto experience.
It important for partnerships to be collaborative rather than competitive. There still seems to be some who are fearful of the idea of making Modesto an attractive and exciting place. It’s subtle, but it’s there.
Occupy Downtown for the collective good and leave the fear behind. Embrace the diversity of our town and make room for everyone at the table so we can revitalize the 1 square mile that is deemed downtown.
Julia M. Washington, Modesto
Comments