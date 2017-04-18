Dianne Gagos: Modesto Symphony brought Carnegie program to Modesto students

Re “Impressive young musicians at Gallo” (Letters, March 18): The Link Up Education Concert, for third through fifth graders from Modesto City Schools, Stanislaus County and surrounding areas was indeed inspiring, wonderful and fun. Thank you for your comments, Brian Davis.
The education concert “Link Up: The Orchestra Sings” was presented by the Modesto Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Carnegie Hall’s Weil Music Institute. The Gallo Center for the Arts was simply the venue and the Modesto Symphony Orchestra paid the Gallo Center rent, as it does for any and all concerts and events held there. The Modesto Symphony Orchestra is one of several orchestras nationwide that partner with Carnegie Hall for this music education program which included four concerts over two days to some 4,000 students from Modesto City Schools, Stanislaus County, Merced, Ripon and other surrounding schools districts.
This is the third year we have provided this program and we plan to present this opportunity again next year thanks to the Modesto Symphony and our generous sponsors.
Dianne Gagos, Modesto
