Daniel F. Mello: Democrats have ruined California

If you want to know what one-party rule will do to a state, look at California. We have some of the highest tax rates, but this is not enough for our tax-and-spend legislature. Money we collect now is supposed to go to roads. Instead it has been put in the general fund and spent. California fiscal health is not good. A bullet train that will cost four times more to build, not counting the cost of maintenance. A healthcare system that is so expensive we can’t afford it. These are just two examples. Like most people, my wife and I are on a budget. We worry about meeting our expenses. Gas and vehicle fees are going to inflate the economy. Cost of goods and services will go up. All this with a market that is under performing.
Then again, do you really believe the money is going to be spent correctly? People in this state need to wake up. Remember taxation without representation? So much for one-party rule.
Daniel F. Mello, Ceres
Comments