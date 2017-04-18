Letters to the Editor

April 18, 2017 1:50 PM

Larry Hoyt: Graduation rates are deceptive; it’s education that counts

Re “2016 grad rates show major improvements” (Front page, April 12): The reported increase in California graduation rates is deceptive. Growth is based on a computerized study which began in 2011 tracking all students who originally enrolled as freshman in a California school who either did or did not graduate. This metric reflects a growth of about 8 percent since 2011. However, this gain might be more reflective of factors other than program improvement.

First, in 2015 the California's exit exam requirement was eliminated by the Legislature. This 8th-grade level graduation test prevented 6 percent of all seniors from graduating in 2015. No state test is now required.

Second, there has been a proliferation of independent study schools, some having very low or really no requirements for graduation. Tangentially, these and other alternative schools allow schools in the same district or other districts to inflate their graduation rates by sending students to these schools.

Last, pressure put on districts by special interests to raise graduation rates caused some districts to reduce requirements for attendance, discipline and learning.

Maybe the state and school metric should not be how many students graduate. Maybe it should be how many students end up literate and have the work habits and skills needed to succeed.

Larry Hoyt, Turlock

