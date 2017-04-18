Mike Lynch: PPIC missed the point, we need more water storage

Re “Policy changes to help deal with drought” (Page 9A, April 17): The column by the two PPIC water experts titled “Policy Changes to Help With the Drought” missed the most obvious need in managing more drought years, greater water supply! California’s voters get this. That’s why the water bonds, allocating almost $3 billion to new storage (either above or below ground) were so successful.
It is mind blowing that two experts could devote an entire column to this subject highlighting areas like conservation and species management and even water marketing, and not speak of increasing water supply. Who’s water are they going to market? We have just gone through the wettest winter ever, and trillions of gallons of fresh water washed out to sea. We could have used that water later. Perhaps PPIC’s Water Policy Center should examine the question of California’s water supply, and it relation to growth, to the economy and quality of life of the state’s regions.
But that kind of study won’t be undertaken because taking water from the poorest areas of the state, stored behind dams built by local, not state, ratepayers is California’s current plan. And the PPIC is apparently singing the same song.
Mike Lynch, Turlock
Comments