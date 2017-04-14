Carol Sullivan: We need a better alternative than Jeff Denham

Jeff Denham has successfully avoided meeting with his constituents until after Congress was set to vote on the repeal of ACA. He would not let anyone know how he was voting, even though he was asked several times. So, Speaker Paul Ryan effectively helped him avoid giving us an answer.
Next week, Denham’s town hall meeting will include other speakers besides Denham. Other congressmen have had town hall meetings without other speakers. Why does Denham keep avoiding the issues that all his constituents want addressed? Why does he find it so hard to be truthful about what he is actually doing. (For us?)
I hope both the Republican and Democratic parties will put forth candidates for his seat that will represent all of us, and not go to Washington to play party politics. Surely if the people have put Mr. Trump in office we can find a candidate who will go to Washington and listen to and represent us in the manner we deserve.
Carol Sullivan, Modesto
