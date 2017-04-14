Rev. Misael Avila: A duty to speak out against hate and those who spread it

I love that we live in a free country. This is why I am not opposed to Ann Coulter speaking at the Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser in Modesto on April 28th. As much as I disagree with her, she has the right to speak. But I also have the right to denounce her hateful speech.
As a priest, it is my duty to do so and I encourage other religious leaders to do the same.
Martin Luther king Jr said that if we don’t raise our voices, “our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” We must do it in a respectful and peaceful way without demonizing the person that has a different opinion. All human beings, including Ann Coulter, deserve our utmost respect. The inherent dignity of every individual should always be a priority in our political discourse.
Ann Coulter calls herself a Christian, but I am convinced that her hate speech is not inspired by Jesus. I pray that one day she will realize that. Check out stfrancesofrome.org for a Love & Unity Event on April 28th. Please attend to show that love is more powerful than hate.
Fr. Misael Avila, Riverbank
Comments