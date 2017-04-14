John Mataka: Bishop should speak out against anti-Catholic Coulter

It amazes me that Ann Coulter, who will be speaking at the Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties’ Republican Lincoln Dinner on April 28 in Modesto has not been called out by the Stockton Diocese, in particular Bishop Stephen Blaire. Coulter has stated that “all Catholics are pedophiles,” and that the founding fathers “distrusted Catholics & wouldn’t make citizens.”
Ann goes on to say that “child rape is part of the Latino culture” calling it “a family affair.” The majority of the parishioners in the Catholic Church are Latinos and have been for some time. Several weeks ago over 20 members of the community met with The Modesto Bee editorial board to discuss Ann Coulter’s message of hate. One week prior to our meeting, I contacted Bishop Blaire’s Office and let the staff there know what our issue was with Coulter and what she says about Catholics. I requested a call back. I received no call back. I called again and no call back.
Bishop Blaire is the leader of the Catholic faith in this area and is dodging this issue. What type of leadership is this?
John Mataka, Grayson
