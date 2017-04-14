Dave Shoemaker: Crybaby Democrats lost; get over it

Your spin on Merrick Garland’s nomination is just a case in point. You cry, despite the fact that no nomination for the Supreme Court by any lame-duck president is ever given consideration. Ex-Vice President Joe Biden confirmed that fact years ago.
So why was Garland nominated? Two reasons: your party was sure that Hillary would become president and Obama wanted to have a lasting legacy, perhaps his only one. But Americans were tired of the Dems rewriting the Constitution, calling it a living document, and forcing us toward socialism. The call for America to be great again was heard by everybody but the Democrats. Crybabies, it didn’t work! Trump was elected, Judge Neil Gorsuch goes to the Supreme Court, we will remain “The city on the hill.” So, no sanctuary states or cities, a shrinking of Washington D.C, and we will be a force for peace in the world. Sorry crybabies; you lost!
Dave Shoemaker, Sonora
