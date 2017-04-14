William Moore: Modesto Bee becoming just another intolerant, liberal rag

Re “Why bring Coulter’s commercialized hate into our home?” (Page 1D, April 2): Again The Bee’s editorials tend to insult the majority of its readers. Why? The Bee used to be a local paper – today it is a Sacramento-based “liberal” paper intolerant of conservative views. For 40-plus years I’ve subscribed and watched The Bee change from a true community paper to a one-sided, liberal, anti-conservative paper.
This past year or so The Bee veered to the intransigent extreme-left in its political views. So much anti-conservative rhetoric. Our area is not far left, so why post 99 percent of editorials and political cartoons that are opposite to the views of most in our area? Why insult conservatives by questioning how they could support our president? During the past eight years I don’t recall your readers (or The Bee) attacking our former president.
The Bee editorial staff is fixated on attacking conservatism. There are plenty of local issues The Bee could write about vs regurgitating the DNC talking points. If you are outraged about everything our president does, what are you really outraged about – losing the last election? Your editorials are just that, your opinion; don’t delegatimize your readers’ views because they disagree with yours.
William Moore, Modesto
Editor’s note: The Our View “Why bring Coulter’s commercialized hate into our home” was written, reviewed and approved exclusively by members of The Modesto Bee’s editorial board.
