Karen Mosser: Usually he’s helping feral cats, but this time he helped save a life

Re “Rescue copter crew pulls man from river west of Modesto” (Front page, April 12): Bless feral-cat caregiver Gary Bettencourt for helping the man caught in the river current. It didn’t surprise me that Bettencourt never gave up, going through water, mud and over and under trees. All the feral cat people I know are tough and never give up. I know caregivers who come from all walks of life. There are lawyers, monks, students and retirees – and they don’t fit just one profile. What they all have in common is a sense of duty and compassion for all life.
Thank you Gary Bettencourt for caring, and if you need help with “TNR” for your colony, please contact me. Thank you also to the emergency services providers for giving this story a happy ending.
Karen Mosser, Ceres
Comments