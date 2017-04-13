Daniel Bruce: United not the only corporation that bullies its customers

Re “Something ugly happening in those not-so friendly skies” (April 13, Our View): The Bee’s editorial triggers in me other corporate bullying tactics, e.g., AT&T’s business phone policy. I am required to call them every year to keep my rate the same and I am forced into a sales and marketing scheme to offer me more of their junk. If I don’t follow their forced tactic, my bill will increase another $100 per month. If I wanted their stuff, I would get it on my own!
I have been forced to order an internet tablet with 1 gigabyte of memory in order to keep my business bill the same. I now have to pay two separate bills that equal my previous monthly billing. The tablet is in a box, unopened and sitting in a drawer. If I want to keep my business flowing with the same phone number I have had for over 20 years, I have to go through corporate extortion tactics to do so.
I am being pulled down the corporate aisle by force and my precious time is being used up by being extorted and bullied. How many of us are being bullied by corporate America?
Daniel Bruce, Modesto
