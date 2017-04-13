Robin Boday: It’s not a pet, it’s a life-saving service dog

I’m training a new service dog. A service dog is not a pet. They are dogs specifically trained to help people who are disabled. It takes a lot of time, work and money to train a service dog. Please do not distract or try to pet a service dog; they are working. Interfering with a service dog can cause harm to the owner, causing the dog to miss cues of an oncoming seizure or a balance issue their owner is having. Do not assume you can tell if someone is disabled; not all disabilities – such as reflex sympathetic dystrophy, dystonia, seizures, diabetes and many more – are visible. Not all disabled people use a wheelchair or are blind
And if you are passing off your pet as a service dog, stop. Your untrained pet causes problems, you are hurting the disabled and it’s illegal punishable by $1,000 fine and six months in jail. We don’t use a service dog because we like to take our dog with us. They make our lives easier, sometimes saving it. I wish I wasn’t disabled, and didn’t need a service dog. Be I’m thankful you don’t need one.
Robin Boday, Modesto
