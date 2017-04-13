Clifford B. Nagle: MID did so much wrong in how it handled Salyer’s demotion

Re “MID demotes leader after less than a year” (Page 3A, April 12): How nice for Greg Salyer that upon becoming disenchanted with his job as General Manager, the MID board magnanimously not only created a lower-level job for him, but allowed him to serve in that job at his GM salary. It is probably true that Salyer has been an exemplary employee, but the board’s action makes one think it was a “done deal” before the meeting ever began.
How does that square with the Brown Act? And does MID have requirements to recruit and/or advertise job openings in order for minorities, et al to submit applications? If the newly created position is necessary, why didn’t it exist before? Why didn’t Salyer establish such a position? If such a position is called for, the MID board should have so stated and then proceeded in an orderly manner to fill it as they would any other high-level position. If Salyer became the anointed one, so be it.
Lastly, are we really to believe a new GM will be paid the same as someone reporting to that position? Not for long.
Clifford B. Nagle, Riverbank
