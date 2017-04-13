Dave Entriken: Not thrilled about paying more diesel so commuters can ride the train

So, gas is taxed another 12 cents and diesel 20 cents giving the state bureaucrats millions of dollars to patch potholes and build trains. Patching potholes is like placing a Band-Aid on a broken leg; the trains benefit a small proportion of people in the area getting to their high-paying jobs. The majority of the people in the area pay for them to get to work. I always had to pay my own way to my job.
Now that I’m retired and drawing that free government money called Social Security that I paid into my entire working life, I haven’t received a raise – unlike like the bureaucrats who have gotten raises – in two years. So I have to pay more in taxes to support the working people.
Owning a diesel-powered vehicle purchased when fuel was cheap, I’m really getting stung. Everything you buy will cost more as the trucking industry also pays more for fuel so they have to raise transport cost. All this so a small percentage of people can ride a train to places that most of us have no desire to go.
Dave Entriken, Ceres
