Fran Bryant: Don’t let lies sway you, vote no on Santos recall

My husband and I were approached by two men several months ago with a petition to save our water from sales to Southern California. My husband signed, believing them. I signed also, but upon reading the petition I became aware that it was not to save our water from outside buyers, but to recall Linda Santos! I crossed my name off the petition, but the men would not produce the sheet my husband had signed, and I was unable to remove his signature.
Linda Santos was voted onto the OID Board for several reasons. The secrecy, district gerrymandering, sales to outside buyers, fallowing of properties, ignoring of EPA requirements, and bullying were only a few of the reasons for the overwhelming voting upset.
Please, voters, do not fall for the barrage of signs and ads circulated by recall proponents! This is fraud! It is illegal! Linda Santos has been maligned and insulted by the board just for asking pertinent questions. My husband and I voted no on the recall. Please vote no!
Fran Bryant, Oakdale
Comments