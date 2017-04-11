Anne Britton: Bringing beloved author to Modesto was a gift to young readers

Great collaboration is going on in this community! The Bee’s coverage of the library’s early literacy efforts (“The best part of reading to kids? It’s between the lines, author says,” Page 3A, March 27) is part of that. Thanks to the local chapter of Omega Nu (for a grant to Friends of the Modesto Library), Stanislaus Office of Education (for use of the Petersen Event Center), and donations from both Stanislaus Community Foundation and one generous anonymous individual, well-loved children’s author/illustrator Rosemary Wells visited the Central Valley.
She highlighted the essential process of “parent as first teacher” and the need for books in the homes and lives children. Over 100 children and parents attended just at the session at Modesto Library. Wells’ appearances during Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros celebrations are an integral part of the library’s system-wide and year-long early literacy efforts. “Día” events are being held throughout this month at all 13 Stanislaus County libraries.
The Friends of the Modesto Library deeply appreciates and thanks all who contributed in this successful collaboration to bring a wider awareness of a gift that benefits all the children and families in our community: The gift of reading to our children.
Anne Britton, Friends of the Modesto Library, Modesto
