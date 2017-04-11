Lupe Miler: MPD defused vagrants’ confrontation, helped clean up mess

Sunday afternoon a group of transients caused a ruckus by yelling, cursing and challenging each other to a physical confrontation in a nearby parking lot. Besides verbally accosting each other, they created a huge mess by spreading trash from the Dumpsters, their own baby strollers and six overflowing shopping carts. Law enforcement was called and the Modesto police quickly responded.
Hours after directives from the police to clean up their mess and disperse, the blight and offenders remained. However, when MPD returned the officers took them into custody and most pleasantly surprising to witness was a contingent of community service officers and cadets cleaning up the area. Officer January Siphan took the reporting citizens’ concerns seriously and resolved the situation with respect and command.
Thank you MPD for keeping our community safe and for helping take back our city from ne’er do-wells. Job well-done!
Lupe Miler, Modesto
