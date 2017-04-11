David Kerst: Democrats were for the wall before they were against it

It is truly comical to watch Congressional Democrats and the media launch vicious attacks against President Trump for his decision to build a wall on our border. There’s a great story here, but the media can’t bring themselves to tell it because it reflects poorly on their soulmates in the Democratic Party.
Most people don’t have any idea about this story, but Trump is actually furthering the work of many Democrats, who voted to authorize the building of the border wall in 2006 – and then later worked to gut the building efforts. In 2006, 64 Democrats in the House and 23 in the Senate voted to build the wall. Among them were senators Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein. Other supporters were minority leader Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden and a senator from Illinois named Barack Hussein Obama. And if those border wall backers weren’t enough, Hillary Clinton also supported the wall. Personally, I think it’s wonderful of President Trump to bring the votes of these Democrats to fruition – and when they complain about the wall, I think there’s one word that describes their actions: hypocrisy. Schumer, Obama, Biden, Clinton and the national media owe Trump a thank you note.
David Kerst, Tracy
Editor’s note: The Secure Fence Act of 2006 included “2 layers of reinforced fencing” to prevent unauthorized entry to the United States.
