Victoria M. Stewart: What, exactly, do Republicans hope to gain from Coulter’s visit?

For years I have read about Ann Coulter and her culture of hate. Her atrocious attacks on so many segments of our society – Jews, Muslims, Catholics, public schools, LGBT, Mexicans, women who lost husbands in 9/11. She adds nothing to our understanding of the diverse populations in our community. Though it is confusing as to why she is so possessed with hate, the real question is why the Stanislaus Republicans are bringing her here to speak.
I know many Republicans. They are intelligent and ethical people. It is my understanding that Coulter represents the Libertarians. So why are the Stanislaus Republicans bringing her to Modesto? What outcome do they want for $25,000? Does she reflect their values?
If Ann Coulter stays true to what she has said in the past, she will make hateful statements about various segments of our community. Will this help us as a community to work together, facing the challenges together? Ann Coulter is not what we’re about. We’re about coming together to work in our community on challenges and problems.
I stand for loving my neighbors and community members with all the diversity and problems that comes with it. I stand for love, not hate.
Victoria M. Stewart, Modesto
