Beth Kanaly: Unruly students are making classrooms unmanageable

As a veteran teacher of many years, I don’t think I ever been as frustrated as I am right now with the lack of discipline in our schools. The students cannot learn if there is no control in the classroom.
After months of students getting their hands slapped, the students have taken over the school. The administrators say it is out of their hands! Well, who holds the final buck here, because we are not doing any favors for our students by not holding them accountable for their poor behavior. The bar has been lowered so far for behavior and yet the test scores have to be better.
The environment for learning has to be better. You can’t have both. We must start now, if you want results! Teachers do not see race, sexual orientation or religious preference; we see defiance, disrespect, lack of effort and no accountability for behavior. In the midst of a contract dispute for a raise, I challenge any school board member, directors or associate superintendents to come teach my class for one day.
Beth Kanaly, Modesto
