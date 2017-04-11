Daniel Marsh: Tell Congress not to gut Meals on Wheels program

The new proposed federal budget is targeting cuts to the national Meals on Wheels programs. Here in Stanislaus County, Meals on Wheels supports local seniors aged 60 and over by providing excellent meals in a home-delivery system. These meals are also provided at senior feeding sites throughout the county. These worthy programs will end if the cuts are approved by Congress in the next fiscal year.
The meals are prepared fresh at the Howard Training center located off Hatch Road in Ceres. It’s a nice facility. The home delivery program is set up for homebound seniors who can’t get to a grocery store. Most are poor; without this source of food, many would just go hungry. If anyone cannot eat well, their health will fail.
These meals have been a staple in our community for many years. Many seniors in Modesto and over the entire county surely depend on these meals. Contact your local Congressman, Jeff Denham, and let his office know how you feel. I have emailed letters opposing these cuts. Funds are being shifted to pay for more military spending. It seems like America is always getting ready for the next war; let’s stop this craziness.
Daniel Marsh, Modesto
