David Graybeal: Trump is just an armchair president

In the first 100 days of his administration, Donald Trump is finding out that it’s much easier staying at home and being an armchair president than being the real thing. Old saying, “Don’t ask for it, you just might get it.”
David Graybeal, Ceres
