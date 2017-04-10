Elton Nelson: Democrats refused to rise above petty politics

When President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court the Republicans in the Senate refused to even give him a hearing. They had plenty of time to do so and to vote based on his qualifications. The Democrats were quite upset about this. They noted correctly that the Republican action was completely motivated by politics.
But now with President Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch, the Democrats took the same low road. They opposed him, again not on the basis of his qualifications but for political reasons.
The Democrats missed a golden opportunity to demonstrate and proclaim they are the party of high principle and that the Republicans are the party of crass politicism. The Democrats could have said they are concerned with how Judge Gorsuch will rule on various cases, but they recognize him as a qualified candidate. Therefore, unlike the Republicans, they will take the high road and vote their approval of Judge Gorsuch. Instead, they demonstrated that they are just as adept at taking the crass political low road as are the Republicans.
Elton Nelson, Turlock
Editor’s note: Justice Neil Gorsuch was approved 54-45; among those who voted for him were three Democrats, including Joe Donnelly (Indiana), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) and Joe Manchin (W. Va.).
