Steve Weber: There’s no evidence the state will spend new gas tax wisely

Re “It’s not a tax, it’s opportunity” (Page 2B, April 9): In regard to Sunday’s “Our View,” I’m one of the many shortsighted people who doesn’t think of the 12-cent tax hike on gas and 20 cents on diesel fuel as visionary.
We have been paying a lot of taxes and fees for a long time and yet our roads are a disgrace. What did they do with that money and why should we believe this is going to be any different?
The problem is not that they haven’t had the money to maintain our roads, the problem is that they haven’t been good stewards of the money we have given them! And yet The Bee says that we should give them more of our hard-earned money and believe that our roads are going to be so nice that the cost of repairs for our cars and trucks will somehow offset this? Or that a train from Merced to the Bay Area – that will cost billions of dollars – is the answer? The voters of the country have gotten so fed up with politics as usual and broken promises that we chose a businessman as our president; maybe the voters of this state will hopefully do the same thing when it’s time to elect a new governor.
Steve Weber, Turlock
